Cable Ratings: Yellowstone season 3, Perry Mason, Good Witch







Welcome to another edition of Cable Ratings! With Sunday nights getting all the more crowded, we’ve got a lot to focus on here — think in terms of Yellowstone season 3, Good Witch season 6, and then also the second episode of HBO’s Perry Mason.

In general, though, most of the news is pretty positive … even if there are some declines.

Yellowstone – For the second episode of season 3, the Kevin Costner series drew a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic and close to 3.57 million viewers. While this is a drop from the premiere, we’re still talking about some of the show’s second-best viewership ever. Since moving to Sundays, the Paramount Network series has managed to soar to all-new heights and we’re sure that they will want it around for quite some time.

Perry Mason – Meanwhile, episode 2 of the Matthew Rhys reboot drew right around 800,000 viewers — a small drop from the series premiere. Note that HBO relies a lot more on streaming numbers/replays than the other shows here, so live numbers can be a little misleading. They also don’t count so much on demo ratings, which is a good thing given that early signs suggest that this show is skewing old — not surprising, given that Perry Mason isn’t exactly a property young people are familiar with.

Good Witch – Finally, the penultimate episode of season 6 ended up drawing a 0.2 rating in the demo and 1.82 million viewers. This is close to the average for the season, and we can’t imagine that it moves the needle much for the show’s renewal/cancellation odds. We’re cautiously optimistic right now, mostly because we’d argue this is the second-most-important series that they have save for When Calls the Heart. It would just be nice to know about a renewal before we get around to the finale!

All three of these shows have new episodes airing on Sunday — we’ll be back to discuss them, and then also the latest ratings, while we’re at it!

What are you watching on TV Sunday nights?

Are you hoping for one, or all three, of these shows to stick around?

