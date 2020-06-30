America’s Got Talent season 15: Judge Cuts will only be one show







We have an even greater sense today as to what the Judge Cuts round of America’s Got Talent season 15 is going to look like. Suffice it to say, this is not going to feel similar to any other round we’ve seen in past years.

As we’ve already reported, the judges recently took part in filming this episode outdoors, working in a very different way than they have in the past. They arrived to their venue separately, socially distanced, and then had a chance to see some performances.

Now, we’ve learned that the Judge Cuts round is going to be so much shorter than we ever anticipated. According to a report from USA Today, there is only going to be one Judge Cuts show airing in late July. What does that mean? Not all acts are going to be performing, as some will advance automatically. There will be a tier of bubble acts that does need to perform one more time. The Judge Cuts show is going to be surrounded with various specials, and an anniversary special is going to air on August 4.

As for the live shows…

The plan right now is to start them on August 11 with four quarterfinal shows of 11 acts each. It’s a larger pool of performers for this round than in the past, and the goal is to expand them to make up for the small pool at Judge Cuts. A venue has not been determined as of yet, but we get the sense that producers want to have acts in-person as possible. Meanwhile, they can work with a smaller crew working apart from each other for the sake of safety.

We’ll see how all of this pans out; given the current state of Los Angeles County in this health crisis, we are definitely coming into this with a lot of concerns.

What do you think is going to happen with America’s Got Talent season 15?

