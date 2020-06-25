America’s Got Talent filming Judge Cuts; how they’re pulling it off







For everyone out there wondering, America’s Got Talent season 15 is going to be doing a Judge Cuts round. Beyond just that, they’ve found a rather creative way in which to make it happen amidst the current health crisis.

In a post on Instagram below, judge Sofia Vergara notes that the show has come up with a way to do this round that involves the judges being all in one place. It involves them filming outdoors and practicing as much social distancing as possible — you can see the setup in the second picture. They still all have buzzers, and it looks as though they are all in front of some sort of giant screen.

Our guess for how this is going to work is that the judges will take in the performances from wherever the acts are located, and they will judge them as they often do any other season. This is going to be a challenging way to make things work, and Vergara has already noted that filming for this has gone well into the middle of the night.

With America’s Got Talent finding a way to get judges out there to tape new episodes, they are becoming one of the first major network shows to find a way to get back to work. It’s hardly traditional, but this is more resembling normalcy than what American Idol or The Voice did during the final stages of their competitions earlier this year. We’ll see how this all plays out moving forward, but we wouldn’t be shocked if this becomes the new normal for the remainder of the season — it’s hard to say if the acts are ever going to be in front of the judges again in-person. If nothing else, we don’t think that there will be a live audience for any other show.

