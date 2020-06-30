Ozark season 4 renewal official, will be final season







There’s some great, albeit bittersweet, news coming out today when it comes to the future of Ozark. Netflix has confirmed that there will be a season 4 of the Jason Bateman-led drama series … but also that it will be the final chapter. It will run for 14 episodes, which will be split into two separate halves. This feels a lot like what AMC did when it comes to the final season of Mad Men.

What this larger season does is give Netflix more programming flexibility. They could air both halves next year, depending on when production starts back, or they could opt instead to air one half in 2022. There are a lot of considerations they can make here, and we’re sure awards-season contention will be something that they think about. (There’s a chance that this season could be up for trophies at two different Emmy Awards.)

Here is some of what Bateman had to say today in a new statement:

“A super-sized season means super-sized problems for the Byrdes … I’m excited to end with a bang(s).”

Through its first three seasons, Ozark has emerged as a tentpole for Netflix. It’s viewership is seemingly strong, and it also has a compelling-enough story that it is worth almost instant viewing for everyone out there who gets a chance to see it. The thing about Netflix, though, is that they have SO much programming that they don’t have to force their shows to last longer than they should. Sometimes, though, that does mean they cancel stuff way too early … and we’re still bitter about Santa Clarita Diet. Probably will be bitter about that one for a little while now.

We’re sure that more information about season 4 will be announced whenever production is about to begin.

This article was written by Jessica Carter.

