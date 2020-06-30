The Bachelorette: When could Clare Crawley’s new cast be announced?







The Bachelorette is, seemingly, on track to premiere on ABC later this fall. We of course say “seemingly” because it remains unclear as to whether or not anything will happen in this clime. We’re talking here about one of the most uncertain periods of the past several decades, and at the moment, several counties in Los Angeles are facing total shutdowns once again.

So, assuming that Clare Crawley is actually able to hand out roses, when will we get to meet her contenders? Some of them, presumably, you already have. We imagine that there will be a chunk of contestants on this season who were a part of the original cast — new Bachelor Matt James will obviously no longer be there, but several other familiar faces will be. ABC has gone out and found more men, as well, to be a part of the season — some of them are older, and could be a better match for Clare.

For more news on The Bachelor in video form, remember to watch our take on the Matt James announcement below! After you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube. We’ll have more news before long.

As for when you will meet them, late July is a fair estimation. Production won’t want to release names until production is underway, that way they don’t have to backtrack once more. The only reason they released the names the first time is because production was just days from starting at the time it was called off due to the onset of the health crisis.

What we know for now is that filming for this season (set to premiere this fall) will be confined to just a single location, and the entirety of the cast and crew will be working within a virtual bubble on the inside. This is all done with safety in mind, and we do honestly hope that it will work. People need entertainment, but it needs to be safe for all involved.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Bachelorette right now

When do you think the cast of The Bachelorette will be officially unveiled?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







