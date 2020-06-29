Big Brother 22: CBS’ upcoming schedule raises questions







Is CBS planning something Big Brother 22 related in mid-July? We know speculation is running rampant on the internet … though nothing is altogether clear at the moment.

As of right now, CBS has a blank spot on their schedule for Sunday, July 12 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern. A typical time in which the show would premiere. What could it mean? Maybe nothing — maybe it just means that someone at the network screwed up. It could be some sort of special to set up a new season. Think of it as a way to get viewers engaged. CBS did that with Survivor: Winners at War and with this being the 20th anniversary of Big Brother as a franchise, it would make sense that they would want to celebrate that. Whatever is in this timeslot, there may be an announcement over the next week.

We’ve heard rumors aplenty regarding possible premiere dates and the biggest thing we can reiterate, time and time again, is this: The contestants will likely be quarantined for two weeks before even entering the house. If sequester theoretically started today, the earliest filming could begin is July 13. Given that production tends to have the houseguests in the house for a while before the premiere, the absolute earliest we could envision a premiere is July 19 — though July 22 or 29 feel like possibilities, as well. (It’s hard to imagine houseguests have been in sequester until very recently, given all the rumors and social-media traction.)

There are concerns aplenty, as well, regarding whether or not filming could even happening. With Los Angeles County taking a turn for the worse and with some states pausing re-openings or shutting back down, there is no guarantee we’ll even have a Big Brother this summer. It’s better to be on the side of caution, and also recognize that plans could change time and time again.

Do you think we’ll see a Big Brother 22 special on July 12?

