Better Call Saul: Giancarlo Esposito sets up new show-inspired docuseries







For those you wanting to enjoy something new, and something related to the Breaking Bad / Better Call Saul universe, we come bearing good news. On July 9, AMC’s digital platforms will unveil The Broken and the Bad, a docuseries that is going to focus on real-life people and events that inspire Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould, and the rest of the producers.

At the center of this series is someone who you know very well already: Giancarlo Esposito. He plays drug kingpin Gus Fring across both of those shows and here, he will be your guide for much of what you see and experience. The Broken and the Bad can give you a much closer look at the harsh reality for some of these real-life people. We don’t think that Breaking Bad necessarily serves to glamorize the meth industry, but Walter White is rather different from real-life drug dealers. Meanwhile, Saul Goodman has an air of vulnerability about him that some ambulance-chasing lawyers probably do not have.

In the end, this series may be worthwhile viewing for anyone who wants more exposure to this world — beyond just that, it could serve as a nice appetizer to keep you excited until we get around to the premiere of Better Call Saul season 6 … which is probably not going to be until we get around to mid-to-late 2021. Filming did not begin prior to the global health crisis, and we’ll consider ourselves fortunate if it does get underway before the end of the year. We’re sure that Gus will make at least a handful of appearances there, as there is more of his story to be told before the Breaking Bad timeline begins.

