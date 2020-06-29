Outlander season 6: Hopeful signs in Scotland as we await filming







As many of you out there know, we’re at a time where it’s hard to find much in the way of news to smile about. So many of us are working from home, our lives are fundamentally changed, and there is a lot of anger, frustration, and pain on social media.

This is why television is so important to so many, as it does function as that brief respite. The best shows can take you away from your own world, however briefly, and put you somewhere else. You can feel the action or get swept away in the romance. Outlander is one of these said shows. It’s immersive, impeccably acted, and while at times devastating, it makes you feel all of the feelings down to the core of your soul.

But in order to have that immersion for us as viewers, the cast and crew need to feel safe within their own world. That’s where healing and properly safety during this pandemic come into play. We’re writing this from Southern California, which is proving to have an extremely difficult time stopping the spread and preventing deaths. Luckily, the news out of Scotland is a little bit better. As Nicola Sturgeon wrote on Twitter today, this is the fourth straight day with no deaths registered. She’s done a good job of making it clear what the proper plan of attack should be and through this, Scotland may be on the road to recovery.

First and foremost, this is great news for the people of Scotland. No one may be out of the woods as of yet, but this is a very encouraging start. If Scotland continues on this road, it does seem possible that filming for Outlander can happen later this year with the proper protocols. A safe environment for work is a happy one, and it allows everyone to focus on what should matter most on set.

Fingers crossed there is more good news coming out of Scotland — we’ll keep you posted every step of the way.

Are you hopeful that Outlander season 6 filming will happen this fall?

