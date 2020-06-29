The 100 season 7: Lindsey Morgan on directing, Bob Morley support







Wednesday night’s new episode of The 100 should prove to be a big one for a multitude of reasons. Not only is it going to continue to show us this broad, exciting new world, but it also marks the directorial debut of one Lindsey Morgan! She’s been a part of the show for so long, and that has led to her getting a great familiarity with much of the cast and crew around her. We’re sure that this experience proved to be a great aid to her as she worked to make her episode spectacular, and the same goes for having some advice from people who have taken on the role in the past. This includes Bob Morley, who helmed an episode back in season 6.

Speaking to TV Guide, Morgan talked a little bit about the experience of directing, and how much Bob’s advice helped her prepare for what was coming:

“I actually reached out to Bob at the beginning because I didn’t know I was gonna have the chance to direct until three weeks before I got the approval … So I was feeling pretty overwhelmed, and I reached out to Bob and he was very giving with his mentorship and his own experience, and what he felt worked for him and what he wish he did better. That really helped guide me on my process.”

One of the fun things for us about seeing a longtime cast member for any show direct an episode is that it does give you all of that added insight into how they think about and interpret things. What does their view of the show’s world look like? How do they want the characters to express themselves? Typically, there is a blueprint for how a show is supposed to look and feel … but there is always room for a few fluctuations here and there.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to The 100

What do you want to see on The 100 season 7 coming up, especially with this episode?

Be sure to share in the comments! Also, remember to stick around to get some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







