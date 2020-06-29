Stargirl episode 8 spoilers: Who is the Janitor, really?







Next week on Stargirl episode 8, you’re going to have a chance to see the continuation of what happened in “Shiv: Part One.” For Courtney, that means trying to figure out a way to recover. Her battle against Cindy a.k.a. Shiv did not go well — she survived, but it did not go altogether well. She’s going to be nursing some of these injuries for a good while now, and we also don’t think that Shiv is necessarily done, either.

So what happens from here? We’ve got questions aplenty, and for many different reasons. Take, for example, who the mysterious Janitor is who seemingly saved Stargirl after her battle with Shiv. We’re betting right now on him being the DC character Shining Knight, but we’ll have more information hopefully coming up. Meanwhile, we imagine that Cindy will have some explaining to do over stepping into that suit before she was probably supposed to. There’s a lot that needs to be dealt with, and some of it may also have to do with Courtney being unable to hide her alter ego from her entire family now that she’s gone through what she has.

For some more news, check out the full Stargirl episode 8 synopsis below — though note that this is from The CW, hence why the air date is July 7 rather than July 6 (which is when it comes on DC Universe):

THE JSA GOES UNDERCOVER – After Courtney (Brec Bassinger) gets herself into some trouble following an unexpected confrontation, Pat (Luke Wilson) decides they need to come clean to Barbara (Amy Smart). Meanwhile, Cindy (Meg DeLacy) takes heat from her father after a plan to take matters into her own hands goes awry. Finally, Yolanda (Yvette Monreal), Beth (Anjelika Washington) and Rick (Cameron Gellman) lead an investigation into one of their own classmates. Neil Jackson, Trae Romano and Jake Austin Walker also star. Geary McLeod directed the episode written by Paula Sevenbergen (#108). Original airdate 7/7/2020. Every episode of DC’s STARGIRL will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

