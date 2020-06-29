The Good Doctor season 4 premiere date: Is September feasible?







At the moment, we’re in the midst of quite the waiting game for The Good Doctor season 4. We know that it’s coming … but when?

Here’s what we know for the time being — filming is slated to start in late July, at least according to early estimates. Vancouver, where the show films, is in a better place right now in the health crisis than some other places in the world are. They’re already starting to plan out how production on some of their shows is going to work.

Typically, The Good Doctor gets started on new episodes in June, so it is pretty clear that they are going to be running a little bit behind. Yet, is it possible that they could still be on the air in September? If production really gets underway in late July, we think there’s a chance at a premiere date either then or in early October. There may need to be a hiatus a little bit earlier than usual to compensate for the pace of production, but it does seem feasible that we could get episodes this fall.

In general, The Good Doctor may be one of the scripted shows we’re the most confident in seeing on the air this fall. Add to this another ABC show in A Million Little Things, which also films in Vancouver. Talent traveling in will be forced to deal with a 14-day quarantine period, so we’re sure that a lot of the cast will start to make their way there before too long.

