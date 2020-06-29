Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Evictions, Ron DeSantis, & more







As is often the case with Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, there were a number of things to discuss on the June 28 episode. Take, for example, the eviction crisis. It’s something that is accelerating amidst the pandemic, and things are about to get so much worse.

The biggest reason for the rise in impending evictions is quite simple: There have been protections in place for renters over the past couple of months and now, some of those protections are starting to run out. That is leaving more people struggling and it does raise some questions as to if there’s going to be any way to help them. This health crisis is not something that is going to be felt in full in a couple of weeks or even a month. It may be years before we understand fully the scale of its impact. The economy is absolutely feeling the struggle right now. There were some struggles when it comes to eviction even before the crisis first began.

What this segment was really all about, in the end, was reminding viewers of the extent of this problem … but then also the lack of attention to it. Even more liberal states are dropping the ball to help renters stay afloat. Some may be making money during this time, but others are not and are facing serious debt that could be insurmountable. Some cities are trying to help, but it simply is not enough. Take, for example, Houston establishing a $15 million fund that went away almost immediately.

As for what else we saw within this episode, there were a few jokes at the expense of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the early going … and those made sense, given that DeSantis set himself up for them by proclaiming that everyone in Florida was going to be okay, and there wasn’t going to be a situation there similar to what happened in New York.

