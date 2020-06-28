Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 renewal hyped in new promo







In case you missed the glorious news earlier this month, there is going to be a Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 on NBC! It’s a thrill to already know that more episodes are coming up, even if we do still have questions regarding what the story will be moving forward.

Unfortunately, the new promo below doesn’t give away all that much in the way of new footage, mostly because there is no new footage that the network can really hand out. Filming likely won’t be starting for some time still due to the current health crisis. There isn’t really much of a rush for it here, since the show won’t be back until we get around to 2021 anyway. The writers can take their time coming up with new stories and making sure that we get some viewers hooked along the way.

The promo here exists mostly to remind viewers that there is another season of the show coming. Not only that, but it’s streaming and ready for other people to catch up. We do think that there is going to be an active viewership of people who discover the series over the next little while and in general, they are probably going to like a lot of what they see here. There’s humor, heart, great music, and also laughter. There’s really no other show out there like it, and that’s one of many reasons we want to imagine this playlist being one that lasts for a good while.

So when could you see a promo with some new footage? At the moment, we can’t say we’re optimistic that anything is going to happen until we get around to 2021. Maybe in January we’ll be lucky to get at least something…

Get on your feet 🗣 #ZoeysPlaylist will be back for Season 2 on @NBC. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/XK0aCWgkop — Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (@ZoeysPlaylist) June 28, 2020

