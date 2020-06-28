BET Awards 2020: Start time, lineup of performers, where to watch







Tonight marks the 2020 edition of the BET Awards, and like with so many other shows in this climate, it’s going to play out a little differently.

For starters, the entire show is being done in a virtual format. We know that there are some awards shows that have chosen to delay things for the time being — we’re glad that the BET Awards are pressing onward. It’s a chance to entertain, sure, but also to educate and speak out about a number of notable causes. You’ll get great performances, notable speeches, and a tribute to such icons as Kobe Bryant and Wayne Brady.

Amanda Seales is slated to host this year’s BET Awards, and the lineup of performers is going to include such people as Alicia Keys, Chloe X Halle, DaBaby, D Smoke, Kane Brown, Megan Thee Stallion, Nas, Rapsody, Roddy Ricch, SiR, Summer Walker, Usher, YG, and Masego.

So when is it starting? Think in terms of 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, and there are a lot of different venues that you can check out the show. You can watch the show online on BET.com, and it will be airing at both BET proper and then also CBS. In having a major broadcast partner, the awards should draw a rather enormous audience — especially when there are so many different people who are staying home and trying to be safe during this difficult time.

While this is going to prove to be a very different edition of the BET Awards than what we’ve seen in the past, we imagine that there’s still going to be a lot of entertainment here. It also could set a precedent for a lot of other award shows moving forward this year. We have a hard time thinking that the Primetime Emmy Awards are going to happen in the same way this year, but time will tell.

