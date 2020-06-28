NCIS: Los Angeles season 12: Is an August filming date feasible?







We know that NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 is going to be premiering at some point down the road … but there are still questions as to when. Will it be in September or October? That’s the hope, but there are so many metaphorical boxes that need to be checked off.

At the moment, one of the biggest ones is just seeing when filming could actually resume in Los Angeles. We get the feeling that CBS is eager to move forward, given that The Bold and the Beautiful has been getting things going, there is hope for Big Brother, and there are tentative hopes that SEAL Team can start in August. It makes some sense that this is what the show would want for the LL Cool J – Chris O’Donnell series as well. August is really the only start time that would allow them to stick to a fairly-typical premiere window.

Yet, is this a realistic time-frame at all? We’d love for it to be, but we think that all potential premiere dates at the moment can come with a heavy grain of salt. We have to remember here that plans can and will probably change over the next few weeks, as it’s going to be hard to scale up the testing and also figure out parameters to make everything work properly. We hope that it can happen, and we’re sure that there will be enough scripts written so that in theory, things will be ready from that side of things.

Ultimately, though, there can’t be a firm schedule until Los Angeles County gets things firmly under control. Because of what is going on in the world right now, and with cases rises in much of California, we think that there’s yet another dose of uncertainty being thrown into everything. We’ll see what news comes out over the next little while, but we’re considered when it comes to the schedule for almost every show out there.

