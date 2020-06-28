The Luminaries episode 4 spoilers: A catastrophic reunion







Next week, The Luminaries episode 4 is going to air on BBC One — we’re now at a time when we’re only getting one episode a week and when you think about it, that makes sense. Given that networks are going to be running out of programming soon, we have to imagine that networks are going to be stretching things out as long as possible.

So what’s coming within this episode? We’re going to be seeing within this episode a shocking reunion, one with harsh consequences and discoveries. A lot of this episode is going to be about things for many characters being blown wide open — this includes a lot of different stories when it comes to gold. We don’t think we have to spend a lot of time dwelling on the reason why.

Want a few more details? Then be sure to check out the full The Luminaries episode 4 synopsis below, with a reminder that there are some more spoilers within:

In 1865, Emery (Himesh Patel) returns to Hokitika and catastrophically reunites with Anna (Eve Hewson), now heavily pregnant and addicted to opium.

Anna retreats to Chinatown, where Quee (Gary Young) discovers the gold in her dresses.

Carver (Marton Csokas) reunites with Emery and threatens Anna in order to force Emery to reveal where Crosbie Wells (Ewen Leslie) is – with disastrous consequences.

Emery stakes the Aurora gold claim on a tailing pile in order to sabotage his and Carver’s joint investment. Quee pretends the gold he picked from Anna’s dresses originated from the tailing pile, but when Emery won’t play along, Quee smelts the gold into bullion and engraves the bars with the word ‘Aurora’. Exasperated, Emery takes the gold to Crosbie’s cottage, and tells him everything.

In 1866, Lydia (Eva Green) goes about framing Anna for Crosbie’s murder. Others in the town are beginning to turn against Anna, who fears that Emery is dead and that she is going insane. When Joseph Pritchard (Matt Sunderland), the town chemist, confronts Anna about her involvement in Crosbie’s death, she takes matters into her own hands.

By the end of this episode, the stage has to be set for some of the big stuff coming at the end of the road. Given that there are only six episodes in the season, the story is going to have to move rather quickly.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Luminaries now

What do you want to see when it comes to The Luminaries episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







