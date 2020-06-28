Penny Dreadful: City of Angels season 2: Is it renewed, canceled?







Will there be a Penny Dreadful: City of Angels season 2? Following the finale, we’re sure that there will be a number of people starting to raise this question.

In the end, we definitely understand why. This show is giving you something that is wholly unique — a well-crafted and visually stunning show with both period and supernatural elements. While there are some through-lines from the original show wedged in here, there is also enough to make it stand out. It’s a show that there could be a good audience for moving forward as viewers continue to discover it.

Unfortunately, for the time being there isn’t all that much in the way of insight as to whether or not it could have a future. While we know that we’d love to see more of the show coming up, Showtime has not announced its renewal as of yet. The live ratings themselves are okay, but also down versus the original show … but they may be misleading, given that an increasingly large amount of people are now either streaming or watching via DVR. Live ratings don’t account for all of that. Because of this, it’s hard to really gauge just how happy Showtime is with City of Angels this season, and whether or not they are interested in more.

We’d wager that there is one more aspect of this that throws some further chaos into the equation, as well — the fact that the original Penny Dreadful had one of the most abrupt endings out there. Because of this, we don’t think that it’s altogether easy to predict when this show is going to end, either. We’re just going to hope for the best for now, and hopefully a firm decision will come over the next two months.

