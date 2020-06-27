Blindspot season 5 episode 10 spoilers: Help from an unusual source







There are a couple of things worth noting about Blindspot season 5 episode 10. First, it’s going to be the second of two episodes that air on July 9. (It looks as though episode 9, originally set for July 2, is going to be pushed back to this date.) Meanwhile, it’s also the penultimate episode of the whole series. The show’s going to have its work cut out for it trying to find a way to tie together just about every loose end.

So what makes episode 10 exciting? The stakes are obviously super-high given what Jane and the team are up against, but what makes it all the more exciting is that we’re going to have one more nod to Three Blind Mice! This show has done a great job of honoring its history for the majority of its final season, and it’s going to be doing that one more time within this episode.

For some more insight, be sure to check out the Blindspot season 5 episode 10 synopsis:

07/09/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : As Ivy races to retrieve the devastating stash of ZIP bombs, but the remaining members of the team must rely on the help of a longtime thorn in their side, the very unstable genius Kathy Gustofson.

Through this episode, we’re sure that the stage will be set for a big finale, and most likely a final showdown with Madeline. Can you really see the character being stopped before then? Of course, we also want the team to have their name cleared and for there to be hope for some sort of happy ending. Some of the remaining characters deserve that and then some.

