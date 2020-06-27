Yellowstone season 3: Josh Holloway on Roarke Morris, Kevin Costner







The next new episode of Yellowstone season 3 is airing this weekend on Paramount Network, and you should be prepared for major developments aplenty. That is especially the case in the event you are focusing in on Josh Holloway and his character of Roarke Morris.

In the first episode, most of what we saw when it comes to Roarke was an introductory scene with him and Beth. We learned that he is a guy with a lot of connections to the area, but also someone smart, shrewd, and very much charming. He knows the local rules well enough to get himself out of trouble, and he is not afraid of utilizing that knowledge to get his way.

As you would imagine, things for Roarke are only going to get crazier from here on out, and you can expect him to have a pretty significant role moving forward — and also some more scenes with Kevin Costner, as well. In the video below, Holloway tells Extra a little bit about his character, plus his own love of fishing and how he worked to bond with Kevin Costner on set. Odds are, Roarke and John Dutton will get well-acquainted as the season goes along and some of Roarke’s plans start to become a little bit more clear.

So what are we personally expecting to see from the guy? Moving forward, we’ll understand more of how he wants to use his local connections in order to take control of as much land as possible. He’s got more manpower and money behind him potentially than the Duttons, and will likely go about his business in a way that is very-much different from the Beck Brothers last season.

