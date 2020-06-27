Greenleaf season 5 episode 2 video: The quest to take down Bob







Are you interested in learning what’s next on Greenleaf season 5 episode 2? We know that there are some secrets that are going to unearthed, and there are also characters’ lives that could be on the line.

What do we know right now? There’s a real effort to try and take down Bob, and it feels like there’s just enough evidence out there to make it possible. We’re speaking here about his attempt at a political campaign and how he is doing whatever he can in order to get the right leverage.

Then, there is what’s going on when it comes to Charity. She claims that she has a plan in the video below, but at the same time that doesn’t feel altogether assured. Is this a plan to take down Harmony and Hope? She also claims to understand what Grace is going through … but we can’t say anything for sure since we don’t even know if AJ is dead just yet. It feels that way, but how can we say that anything is 100% guaranteed.

Finally, there is the issue here of Bishop claiming that someone wants him dead … which is a pretty big claim to make. He also says that he is as “fit as a racehorse,” which sounds like it’s the sort of thing that someone says when they are in denial.

Overall, we know that there are a lot of big moments coming through the rest of the season … and we’re excited to see them unfold.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Greenleaf season 5 episode 2?

