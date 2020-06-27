Dark season 4: Is it renewed? Will it ever happen at Netflix?







Is there going to be a Dark season 4 at some point in the future? Is that something that you can really hope for?

We know that this is one of those shows that captivates audiences and we have a feeling already that there is going to be an interest in getting the show back for more … or at least, there would be under the right circumstances.

The reality in the case of Dark is that there is no pressing need to bring the show back, mostly because the show was always envisioned to be three seasons. Today’s premiere is going to tie up the majority of loose ends and offer up a sense of closure. That’s satisfying enough for us.

While it may be hard sometimes to lose a show that you love, it’s still fantastic to have the journey that you do. Not only that, but it’s important sometimes that a show ends on its own terms, and with a conclusion that makes sense and doesn’t necessarily feel rushed. Dark is great in part due to its economical storytelling — things aren’t stretched out, and it gives you enough to think about to be satisfied.

Rather than focusing on a Dark season 4 now, what we’re a little more curious to learn over time is whether or not there is going to be something else from the creative team worth watching. That’s what we are keeping our eyes peeled for at this particular moment in time.

Do you want to see a Dark season 4 someday, despite there being a fitting end here?

