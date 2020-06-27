Council of Dads finale promo: Oliver and Peter’s adoption decision







Next week on NBC the Council of Dads finale is going to arrive … and also bring with it all sorts of drama. There are big decisions that are being made, with Peter and Oliver’s adoption being at the top of the list.

Are the two really on the same page when it comes to it? Just in watching the promo below, you get a real sense of doubt and uncertainty. It’s hard to know precisely what is going to happen, but our hope is that the two find a way to work through this. We know that shows sometimes love to leave you hanging on various stories, but we don’t know if adoption is going to be one that gets anyone altogether psyched. The story would be better off if it delivers something that feels a little more gratifying for the journey that these two have been on.

As for what else is happening within this episode, there will be struggle elsewhere, and in a pretty serious form. The storm is going to lead to some pretty dramatic consequences, and we’ll have to wait and see what those look like. Lives, and businesses, are going to be hanging in the balance.

While the promo does note that this is the season rather than series finale, we have heard this week that the show is being canceled after just one year on the air. It would’ve been nice to see it have a better chance to stick around, but apparently the ratings just weren’t strong enough to have it happen. We’ll have to enjoy the finale for what it is, and hope that it does bring you a sense of emotional satisfaction for a lot of the big stories.

