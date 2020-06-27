The 100 season 7 episode 9 spoilers: Prepare for ‘The Flock’







The 100 season 7 episode 9 carries with it the title of “The Flock,” and in general, we take that to mean a large collective of people. We could be seeing a gathering of sorts within this episode, and it’s one that could put both Murphy and Indra in the spotlight.

Want a few more details? Then check out the recently-released The 100 season 7 episode 9 synopsis below:

TENSION – Murphy (Richard Harmon) and Indra (guest star Adina Porter, “American Horror Story”) must defuse a tense situation. Meanwhile, old friends make new allegiances. Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. Amyn Kaderali directed the episode written by Alyssa Clark (#708).

Before the end of this episode, we do hope to get a better sense of what some of these allegiances are … but also what we’re going to be setting up in regards to the endgame. After all, at the moment it feels like everything is still so scattershot when it comes to where certain characters are and what they are going to be up to. We do expect more death, fear, and some new worlds thrown in there as well, but through all of the tension that we’re going to be getting, it will be nice to gravitate more towards a place of stability moving forward. We’re looking forward already to seeing whatever the future brings.

Also, let’s continue to give as many different characters a spotlight as possible as we go through the rest of the journey. They all deserve it for some of their individual contributions to the story over the years. It’s been a long, twisted, but in the end satisfying ride.

