General Hospital filming reportedly set to resume in July







We’re currently seeing a number of scripted television shows start to inch closer to coming back to work, but this process is not exactly an easy one. Just think in terms of all of the metaphorical boxes that need to be checked off. You have to secure proper testing, having safety regulations implemented, and also ensure that you make your set as low-risk as possible for the performers and the crew. It’s not an easy series of events to pull off.

Yet, daytime dramas are trying to lead the way in how they get back to business. We know that The Bold and the Beautiful is trying to lead the pack with this and now, General Hospital is doing their best to follow. According to a report coming in from TVLine, the soap is looking to get back to work in July. There is no precise public date just yet, but we are curious to see if this leads to more shows doing their best to commit to coming back.

While there are parts of this story that are encouraging, we also cannot ignore the fact that the total number of cases being reported in California is alarming. It’s the sort of thing that makes you wonder about the timing of the re-opening plan — we’re sure that every precaution possible is being taken, but we are at a very difficult time in this country overall. People do want to get back to work and their lives, but you have to find the safest way to do and the right timing for it. Otherwise, it could teeter over into a bad place.

We’ll see what happens in the case of General Hospital — remember, though that in general, all plans for people getting back to work are tentative. There is more uncertainty out there than ever and because of that, anything can turn on a dime.

