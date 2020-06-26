Harley Quinn season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at DC Universe







Are we going to get a Harley Quinn season 3 renewal at DC Universe, or some other streaming platform?

We think it goes without saying at this point that the demand is mostly certainly here for more of the comic-book show. It’s absurd, over-the-top, funny, but also poignant when it needs to be. This is a show that really embraces the essence of that character and takes advantage of the animated medium to the fullest. There’s so much to appreciate about this show, and it feels like there are plenty of viewers out there who are still discovering it.

So what is one of its biggest challenges? It has a lot to do with airing on the DC Universe service. While it’s a great resource for comics and some exclusive shows, the issue is that fewer and fewer of them are solely exclusive to that service. Stargirl airs on The CW and Doom Patrol is now on HBO Max. If you’re not a comic-book reader, it’s harder to subscribe now for a small handful of properties you can’t find elsewhere. Even some Harley Quinn season 1 episodes have aired on Syfy already.

Regardless of wherever it is broadcast, we just hope that there are chances to see more of this show somewhere. We want it to have a Doom Patrol sort of arrangement where it can double-dip over on HBO Max, given that this content can’t exactly land on The CW like it does with Stargirl. We also think that DC should strongly consider more just from a content standpoint — remember that in this current health crisis, it’s hard to know when production for live-action shows will be able to start off again. It’s a little easier to pull off animated shows remotely, and we think there’s a safety that comes with Harley Quinn. Oh, and we absolutely know that there’s going to be an audience for it.

