Blindspot season 5 episode 8 promo: Did Madeline find the team?







Next week Blindspot season 5 episode 8 is slated to arrive on NBC, and every bit of evidence we’re currently getting suggests that this is going to be a huge installment of the show. This is where the walls are really going to be closing in on Jane, Weller, and the rest of the team.

In the video below, you can see that these two characters are finding themselves targeted by Madeline, who seems to have identified the location of the bunker. We knew that things were going to get worse for the team long before they got better but even still … this is rough. It’s going to be a situation that is almost impossible for them to work their way out of. They don’t have anywhere near the resources of the FBI or Madeline at this point.

Yet … let’s not give up hope just yet. We don’t think that this is a show out to devastate us by any means, and we don’t think that the producers are going to kill every supporting member of the show, either. There are still reasons to be hopeful for what is going to be coming up, and we’ll see a good bit of that play out over time. It just may not be in this particular episode.

We did get a little bit of hope in recognizing that Ali was still doing what she could to signal the team in advance — there are still some people on their side! the supporters are just going to be few and far between amidst some of the surrounding chaos.

