Outlander promotes Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, cast in Emmy video

No doubt, this is a rather-tough year to campaign for any awards show. Formal panels are gone, and the focus now instead is on virtual events and advertisements. Below, you can see a little reel that Starz has put together for all of the Outlander actors submitting in various categories — Caitriona Balfe (Drama Actress), Sam Heughan (Drama Actor), Sophie Skelton and Lauren Lyle (Drama Supporting Actress), Richard Rankin and Cesar Domboy (Drama Supporting Actor), David Berry, Ed Speleers, and Duncan Lacroix (Drama Guest Actor), and then finally Maria Doyle Kennedy (Drama Guest Actress). The show itself is also eligible.

Do we wish this video was a little longer? Sure, mostly because it could’ve shown more individual moments for all of the actors. Yet, we’re also happy that there is something put together at all in promotion of the show. We’ve said this on a number of different occasions already, but both the show and also its cast are probably underdog contenders. Caitriona probably has the best shot of anyone due to her past Golden Globe nominations (and her stellar finale performance being so recent), but we think Sam is a solid darkhorse and the series itself has a shot. All of them are deserving for their layered, complicated performances from start to finish. They breathe real life into these characters and make even their extraordinary circumstances relatable.

The 2020 Emmy nominations will be announced next month; the awards themselves, meanwhile, are set for September 20 at the moment. There is still a lot that could change when it comes to the awards show, but this is where things are at the moment.

Do you want Outlander or some of its cast nominated for an Emmy?

