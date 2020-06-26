Council of Dads canceled at NBC; no season 2 coming, says star







After just one season at NBC, this Council of Dads is coming to a close.

In a new post on Instagram, series actor J. August Richards made it clear that the drama series will not be coming back for another batch of episodes. This is one of the last scripted series to be canceled, but the news is not going to come as all that much of a surprise. The ratings for the first season were certainly less than stellar, and it also failed to get all that much in the way of marketing or attention.

There is one part of the series’ run that we are never going to understand — NBC airing the first episode, only to then put the show on hiatus and move it to a new timeslot. That also pushed several episodes into the summer, much later than they should have originally aired. Fundamentally, what we are trying to say here is that Council of Dads never had all that great of an opportunity in which to shine. It has a fantastic cast and some moving messages about family, but there is only so much that it can do in order to draw in viewers.

So is there a chance for another season elsewhere? In theory sure, but we wouldn’t put a lot of stock in that happening. The ratings just don’t dictate it, and we would instead focus on what looks like it’s going to be a heck of an emotional finale in one week’s time. Take the messages away from this show, and be grateful that we had a chance to enjoy it in the first place.

What do you think about Council of Dads being canceled at NBC?

