Council of Dads episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Shelter from the storm







Next week on Council of Dads episode 10, the finale is going to be here … and it’s likely the end of the road. With the ratings being what they are and the lack of promotion from NBC, we cannot sit here and say confidently that there will be anything more beyond this. We’re just going to have to take this episode for what it is — a dramatic, powerful hour of television that could (hopefully) wrap up some of the stories we’ve seen all season.

Also, let’s cross our fingers and hope for the best when it comes to what’s happening amidst the storm. Lives are in jeopardy through “Fight or Flight,” and there is also a new life that could enter the world, as well. Can we hope for a happy ending, please? We don’t need anything else that is sad tearing through all of 2020 like a wrecking ball.

If you are interested in getting more news on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full Council of Dads episode 10 synopsis right now:

07/02/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Anthony arrives at the storm-ravaged Perry home to find Robin and Theo in peril, and Oliver puts all his medical skills to work when Sage goes into early labor. Meanwhile, the future of the Crab Shack is left hanging in the balance from the storm damage and the Perry kids grapple with the stunning news about Luly. Hilarie Burton and David Walton guest star. TV-PG

There’s a lot that needs to be addressed in here, whether it be the future of the Crab Shack and the status of so many homes. We don’t know if there will be closure on everything, so the best thing that Council of Dads could do instead is just try and hammer home what has been one of its central themes from the start: Family. This is a show that has long been about celebrating togetherness, and the family you choose can often be just as important as the family you have.

