Will America’s Got Talent season 15 change rules for Judge Cuts?







We know that America’s Got Talent season 15 is going to be doing Judge Cuts — as a matter of fact, they are filming now! The show has come up with a rather unique way to keep production going strong, and that includes having the judges six feet apart from each other while the acts perform from afar. It seems like the show is also going to be outside, which should also help when it comes to stopping the spread.

For some more news on America’s Got Talent in video form, be sure to watch the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

By and large, we have a feeling that the rules for Judge Cuts are still going to be the same thing that we’ve seen over the years. Contestants will perform to get a spot in the live shows — or, whatever the live shows are going to look like. A number of them will be chosen, and others will be eliminated.

So what could be different? For starters, we wonder how some acts will fare that benefit heavily from the live environment. Take, for example, magic acts, danger acts, and people who benefit heavily from the presence of a live audience. Meanwhile, it does not seem as though there will be any guest judges for this round, as we’ve seen in the past — they haven’t been in any promotional photos so far. This could be NBC just trying to keep them a secret, or they are doing their best in order to ensure everyone is safe even further. There may not be a Golden Buzzer for this round this year — or, maybe the judges will each have the opportunity to do it again once.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to America’s Got Talent right now

What do you want to see from America’s Got Talent during its Judge Cuts round?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news related to the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







