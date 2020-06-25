Blindspot season 5 episode 8 spoilers: A traitor on the inside?







Blindspot season 5 episode 8 is slated to air on NBC next Thursday, and all early indications are that there are some exciting developments ahead. With that being said, there is also some serious drama as Jane, Weller, and the rest of the crew may find themselves facing off against a rather mysterious threat … someone working the system from within.

Is there a traitor at the bunker? We don’t want to go that far, mostly because the idea of someone like Zapata, Patterson, or Rich working both sides would completely shatter our heart. Yet, there may be someone who is handing over some rather-terrible info to Madeline to aid her in her quest … and there could be huge consequences. Prepare yourselves accordingly.

Want to get a few more details now about what you can expect to see? Then we suggest that you check out the full Blindspot season 5 episode 8 synopsis below:

07/02/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : The team scrambles to get ahead of Madeline and Ivy as they close in on the bunker’s location, but someone on the inside is feeding Madeline information. As her plan takes shape, the team may be forced to take desperate measures. TV-14

As we’ve said almost all along, things are going to get worse long before they get better for the team, and this is going to be perfectly orchestrated here. There aren’t going to be many positive steps that the team can take to secure their own safety when they are surrounded by threats. They may, in the end, just have to embrace the chaos of this situation and hope to find a little bit of wiggle room somewhere. It’s just not going to be easy.

