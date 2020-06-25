Broke season 2: Why was it canceled by CBS? A look within







Tonight marks the Broke series finale, and per a last-second surprise from another network, we would not expect a season 2 elsewhere. It’s a part of the reality of being on television in 2020 — shows are often canceled, and some of them don’t really get that much of an opportunity to find an audience in the first place.

Entering this season, there were some reasons for high hopes — Broke marked the first series for Pauley Perrette since her departure from NCIS, and she had a fantastic cast around her including Jaime Camil and Natasha Laggero. The premise is something battle-tested within the sitcom world — people from very different lifestyles having to find a way to live together. At first, there’s conflict, but in the end they form a unique little family.

So why didn’t it work as CBS had hoped? Ultimately, we think that there are a few reasons for it.

1. A tough timeslot – In premiering Broke so late into the year, the show couldn’t get the same promotion as a lot of other fall programs. Sometimes, a successful show is about getting exposure right away, especially a sitcom since networks are often not altogether patient.

2. The ratings – This is linked in part to what we’ve already said. A 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just over 4.8 million viewers isn’t a bad audience on average for a sitcom; however, it is for a network like CBS. They weren’t seeing enough viewership from linear and digital/DVR ratings to merit bringing it back for more.

3. Timing in general – We think that this current climate is very hard for new shows — viewers are looking for comfort and, while Broke can provide that, we think that there’s a thirst for nostalgia and to revisit some things that people already know and love. It’s harder to convince people to give other shows/ideas a chance. If only they had…

