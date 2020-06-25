Stargirl episode 9 spoilers: Big discoveries in ‘Brainwave’







Stargirl episode 9 is going to be the first episode on DC Universe / The CW after the two-part Shiv arc. So what are you going to see throughout? For starters, more reminders that there are a lot of other notable characters who are out there. This installment is entitled “Brainwave,” and every one of them this season (save for the pilot) has at least one familiar face referenced in the title.

So what makes episode 9 so interesting? A lot of that has to do with the idea that Courtney’s personal life and her superhero alter ego are about to clash in some big, unexpected ways. It’s been fun see her on this road to discovery as she saves Blue Valley … but there has been a certain recklessness to it.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Stargirl episode 9 synopsis with some more information all about what’s coming:

DADDY DEAREST — Tensions rise among the JSA members after Courtney (Brec Bassinger) suggests who she wants to recruit next to the team. Meanwhile, Barbara (Amy Smart) invites Jordan (Neil Jackson) and his family over for dinner, and Henry Jr. (Jake Austin Walker) makes a surprising discovery about his father. Luke Wilson, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, Christopher James Baker, Meg DeLacy and Hunter Sansone also star.

By the end of this hour, we imagine that we’ll have a little more information about how some of these characters are going to feel about their present circumstances … and we’re very-much worried about Barbara’s fate. This is a woman who thinks she’s just getting involved in her local community. She has no real sense of how much danger she could be in or how everything is going to unfold. These are issues and problems that could take a little bit more time to unravel. We feeel like Jordan, as Icicle, is going to try to pull off something terrible before the end of the season.

