The Flash season 7, The Good Doctor season 4 inch closer to filming







Vancouver this week is inching ever closer to kicking off production for a number of your favorite shows. They are not kicking off just yet, but we are starting to get a sense as to how the system will work.

For shows like The Flash and The Good Doctor, they can continue to move forward to figure out how certain stories can be told under new restrictions. You can read a full, comprehensive guide over on Deadline, and a lot of the rules are pretty expected and are made with common sense in mind. It’s about reducing the number of people who are on set, making hand-washing readily available, and also making it so that actors limit exposure as much as possible.

For more video discussion when it comes to The Good Doctor, be sure to watch some of our early theories below! Once you watch, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist. We’ll have more insight before long…

One of the greatest challenges does still remain getting some of the actors up there to work in the first place. A 14-day quarantine period is required for anyone entering the province of British Columbia, and actors will have to plan ahead with that in mind. This is one of the reasons why hiring local talent for guest roles will be highly encouraged, since it’s going to be harder otherwise to get people in and out for smaller roles.

The earliest we’re expecting productions for any of these shows to come back is near the end of July, which is what The Good Doctor has been circling for a little while. Note that these things are all subject to change, but with the control that British Columbia seems to have in this pandemic, they seem like a more likely contender to kick off work than either Los Angeles or New York at the moment.

What shows are you hoping to see back in production soon?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







