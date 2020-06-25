The Bold Type season 4 episode 14 spoilers: Kat’s podcast; other struggles







Curious to learn more on The Bold Type season 4 episode 14 next week? The title in “The Truth Will Set You Free” is cryptic. There are a lot of big moments that you are going to see throughout this hour … but we think a lot of it does come down to the truth. Kat’s podcast is a great example of that. This is a medium that allows you to say almost everything that is in your heart and that’s great — but, there are some consequences that come with that. There are some other directions that it could send Kat down that she would never be able to anticipate in advance.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Bold Type season 4 episode 14 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming up:

Jane isn’t comfortable in her post-surgery body, but a visit from her dad may change her outlook. Sutton and Richard make plans for the future. Kat tries to move forward at work with a podcast, but her first episode comes with a price.

This is one of those episodes that feels a lot about the future — characters are trying to plan ahead, but along the way, they are going to need to contend with some major obstacles. We’ll see what happens over the course of the hour.

What are the current ratings?

The show’s future is still one that is subject to a lot of speculation, and we can’t say that the numbers from this past episode make us all that much more confident. The Bold Type generated around 180,000 live viewers for this past episode, which is a slight tick down from the week before.

