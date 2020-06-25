Hannibal Zoom reunion coming soon, Bryan Fuller announces







We’ve said this before, and we’ll continue to say it a bazillion times over — we want there to be a Hannibal season 4 at some point. The first three seasons were television magic, a feast for the sense … and often for the title character, a feast involving something else. (Too macabre? That is what this show is…)

Anyhow, Bryan Fuller himself confirmed today that he just finished recording a Hannibal reunion via Zoom with Nerdist and a number of important cast and crew members from the brilliant-but-canceled NBC series. He notes that details will be coming soon, and we’ll have to wait to see what some of those said details are. (There is something so endearing, though, about Mads Mikkelsen being named “iPad” for the chat…)

Of course, this is where we will go ahead and note that the series recently moved over to Netflix, which is a great venue for it to discover viewers for the first time. It was never a perfect fit on NBC, but it could be a great discovery for a lot of people now — especially with a relative shortage of new programming elsewhere. The reunion can generate even more interest in the show once more, and we hope that this somehow leads to more talks in terms of the future.

Even if it doesn’t, it’s at least nice to see so many familiar faces together again! This was such a unique experience for all of them, as they took on challenging, fascinating material in a world that was so aesthetically imaginative. There’s something so visually engrossing about Hannibal — you can’t look away from almost any single frame that they give you. The performances bring that to another level.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to our Hannibal season 4

Are you looking forward to seeing the Hannibal cast back together again?

Beyond just that, are you still hoping to see a season 4 at some point down the road? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, be sure to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Gaumont.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







