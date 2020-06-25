





Is Jersey Shore Family Vacation new tonight on MTV? For everyone out there wanting an answer to that question, we come bearing that within … and a little bit more information, as well.

The bad news that we have at the moment is clear: There is no new episode tonight on the network. As for the reason why, it’s because last week’s wedding is the end of the road for now. That is the season finale, and we do have to admit that it’s a pretty miserable way to conclude things. There was no real sense of happiness or unity, and the events around that wedding led to a war of words online between multiple cast members.

The good news, however, is that a season 4 renewal for Jersey Shore Family Vacation was confirmed earlier today! Yet, still there is even more bad news since it doesn’t appear as though Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is going to return. While we know the show has moved on without Sammi Giancola, we wouldn’t consider her to be one of the iconic stars of the franchise. Snooki is. It’s hard to imagine the series being anywhere near the same if she is not a part of it, and that is something the producers are going to have to navigate. It’s not going to be an altogether easy thing to do. There are also questions we have around JWoww and Deena’s future on the show, as well, judging from how they reacted to the whole wedding situation. (Pun intended there, by the way.)

Luckily, we know that there is still some time between now and when season 4 would start filming — nobody can really do anything amidst this current health crisis, so we’re all just stuck at the moment waiting for production companies to figure things out. We’ll find out along the way if anything ends up changing.

