Crazy Delicious season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

One of the things that we’re excited about with Crazy Delicious is just the aesthetic of it — you’re surrounded by food at every turn. It is bold and colorful and exciting. This is a different form of the classic cooking show, which we have seen time and time again. There is already an audience for this show in the UK, and with it being a fairly short season, American viewers should be able to get through things quickly.

Unfortunately, there is no news as of yet as to whether or not a Crazy Delicious season 2 is going to happen. Are we hopeful that there will be more? Sure, but at the same time there’s a clear difference between hope and reality. Viewership across all platforms will be a consideration here, as will the cost and the viability of more episodes down the road. We do think that unscripted shows are going to be increasingly important in these uncertain times; they are often affordable, easy to turn around in terms of production, and there are generally large audiences out there for them. The big challenge is just mostly finding a way for people to discover you — especially on Netflix. If you are a regular viewer on the service, then you know already that they have what feels at times like a billion different programs.

As for a potential timeline for Crazy Delicious season 2, we’re hoping that there will be news over the next couple of months. Filming can’t happen for any show at the moment, so we don’t think that there is going to be any immediate hurry to make something happen. You can instead take your time and start to gauge the overall viewership.

