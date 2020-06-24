Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 6 spoilers: ‘Adapt or Die’ hopes







As we look ahead to Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 6 on ABC next week, it’s clear already that the powers-that-be are not looking to give much away.

If you love the show, odds are you’re used to this. ABC has a habit of not releasing too much in the way of details in advance. They don’t need to, and all we had leading into the episode tonight was the title of “Adapt or Die.” That sounds awesome, but it’s also not all that much in the way of a hint.

What we do think is this: We’re probably going to have an episode coming up that is all about these characters continuing to find the right place in a complicated timeline. There are relationships to navigate and some big-time surprises that we’re expecting to see moving forward. We’re not at the halfway point of the season yet, so there is still plenty of time and space to explore all sorts of things.

Tonight, we’ll be back to break down the promo further — hopefully, there are a lot of good things that you can expect throughout!

