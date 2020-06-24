Outlander season 6: Should there be a virtual Comic-Con panel?







Throughout the past few days, we’ve seen an array of announcements when it comes to actors being a part of Comic-Con @ Home. What is this? It’s a virtual convention happening from July 23 through July 26, and in that time we’re going to see panels, exhibitors, and at least some stuff that you expect at the traditional San Diego convention. (The in-person convention was canceled earlier this year for understandable reasons.)

So what are some of the differences this time around? There’s no cost of admission and no limits as to how many people can be in attendance. It’s a chance for everyone to feel like they’re a part of something awesome … and that includes Outlander in its own way.

Yet, it is important to mention that Outlander has not always had a consistent presence at SDCC. Recently, the series has taken instead to New York Comic-Con to promote upcoming seasons, but there’s no guarantee that this convention will happen this year. It hasn’t been canceled as of yet, but we’re not overly optimistic … and even if it continues, we have a hard time thinking that the cast of Outlander will be there. Supposedly, the show could start off season 6 production this fall.

If there is no Outlander appearance, even a virtual one, at a major convention this year, there could be a simple reason for it — there’s nothing to immediate promote. Networks and studios use places like Comic-Con leading into the start of a new season. We don’t anticipate Outlander to return for at least another year, if not longer. If there is a Comic-Con @ Home presence from the cast this year, it’s more of a gift to the fans than specific promotion of anything; we’re just not hopeful that anything will happen for now. Instead, it may be better to set your sights on next year’s San Diego Comic-Con. If there is a convention next year and the world is significantly safer, it feels reasonable to hope that a panel could happen.

