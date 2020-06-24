Greenleaf season 5 video: Creator breaks down shocking AJ moment







The Greenleaf season 5 premiere was absolutely one that turned heads, and it told us the show is taking no prisoners. Sure, we expected that there was going to be more drama around both AJ and the mystery man who showed up at the grave at the end of this past season. With that being said, the last thing that we expected was for both AJ and the mystery man to be seemingly dead.

In the video below, you can see show creator Craig Wright try to break down a lot of what you saw in the episode, including how the guilt and the pain AJ is dealing with cause him to want to take his own life. Is he really gone? It feels like it for now, but there is always a chance that the show is going to surprise us moving forward.

Wright, meanwhile, also goes through one of the other big stories of the premiere — Bishop and Lady Mae’s path towards redemption. We’re hoping that there is going to be a chance for these two characters to move forward and find an element of peace for themselves. If nothing else, we think that they are at a point where they realize that they don’t need Cavalry in order to be happy. The #1 thing that they should rely on is just trying to find a way to secure their long-term happiness; maybe that means starting a new church. Maybe that means having an impromptu wedding, though that seems to be delayed for the time being. We can’t imagine it going down after what we just saw with AJ…

