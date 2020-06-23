Greenleaf season 5 episode 2 spoilers: Prepare for ‘The Second Day’







Following today’s big premiere, are you eager to learn what is next on Greenleaf season 5 episode 2? Prepare for an installment entitled “The Second Day,” one that is thematically very tied into the premiere.

These episode titles are a clear reference to the Book of Genesis and a representation of new beginnings. It could be viewed as the creation story for the Greenleaf family as they move into the remainder of their lives. The entire final season is slated to take place over a short period of time as the family sees whether or not they can battle back against external forces — think along the lines of Bob and the whole Harmony & Hope crew. Maybe they can get Cavalry back for good, or maybe they’ll have to start anew … both of these things could work, but it depends rather heavily on their philosophy.

OWN has not released too many details about episode 2 in advance, save for what we know in the simplest of terms — they’re going to do what they can in order to pick up where the premiere leaves off and show Grace, Lady Mae, and Bishop Greenleaf trying to rebuild and figure things out in their own way. We don’t expect things to be tied up completely until the series finale and even then, there is a good chance that at least one or two things could be dangling for a possible spin-off down the road. We know that is coming … eventually.

