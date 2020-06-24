The 100 season 7 episode 6 video: Clarke’s adventures on Nakara







Tonight on The CW, you are going to have a chance to see The 100 season 7 episode 6 — and there is a lot of stuff coming up.

Take, for example, a chance to see Clarke, Raven, and others within their new planet of Nakara. As Jason Rothenberg and Erica Meredith explain in the video below, the search for Bellamy and others has landed them in an unexpected place … one that is going to come with its fair share of challenges. There are going to be some dangers there that nobody can quite anticipate, and we hope that the group doesn’t get stuck here too long.

With that being said, Nakara looks really cool here! We know that this show isn’t necessarily one with a huge budget, but they’re making the most of what they can as they continue to show these characters moving in exciting directions.

Alongside Clarke and Raven, be prepared to see Diyoza do what she can to handle her own new circumstances. She and Octavia have had very different experiences with Bardo, and some of those are going to make themselves clear here.

Will everyone reunite before long?

We hope so, at least by the time we get to the end of episode 9 or 10. We understand that the final season is a little bit longer, but seeing so many characters in separate places does put us in a position as a viewer where our head is constantly drifting into different directions. There’s not as much consistency as we’ve seen in the past. Does that keep us on our toes? Sure, but we’re hoping that there is a way to get stability in here at some point also.

