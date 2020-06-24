The Boys season 2 premiere date announcement coming soon







You’ve been waiting for months to get The Boys season 2 premiere date news. Luckily, the wait is now almost over!

Today, show executive producer Eric Kripke confirmed that on Friday at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time, you’re going to see a preview special featuring some teases, clips, and of course the premiere date for the upcoming batch of episodes. You can find out some more information by heading over to the link here.

What we take away from the event happening now is that season 2 is probably premiering this summer — hopefully, the wait won’t be too long. Production has been wrapped for a while so we have been sitting around and waiting for everything to be pieced together. This show is as big, crazy, and funny as they come; it tries to shock you within the frame of the story … though the good news is that the show is so crazy that it does leave open the door for all sorts of insanity from top to bottom.

We almost don’t want to have big, specific expectations for season 2 … mostly because one of the best things about this show is how it finds a way to constantly upend them. It wants to keep you on your toes and there is something very-much exciting about that. There are some reports out there that the show has already been renewed for a season 3, but there hasn’t been any confirmation from Amazon on that — at least not at publication time.

