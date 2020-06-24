Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8: First four scripts being completely redone







At the moment, everyone when it comes to Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 is facing a great deal of uncertainty. Why is that? It has a lot to do with the current climate and calls for police reform.

The Andy Samberg comedy is one of the shows facing the greatest overall number of challenges moving forward, and for a number of different reasons. It’s a comedy, for starters, and sometimes it can be hard to tackle serious subjects within this medium. The show has done it before, but what we’re seeing within this country now is a sweeping movement, one where policy, police brutality, and race in America are being examined like never before.

One of the things that we’re already seeing is that Brooklyn Nine-Nine is taking this climate so seriously that they are rewriting some of the early scripts. Speaking in a new interview with TV Guide, here is some of what Terry Crews had to say:

“We’ve had a lot of somber talks about it and deep conversations and we hope through this we’re going to make something that will be truly groundbreaking this year … We have an opportunity and we plan to use it in the best way possible. Our showrunner Dan Goor — they had four episodes all ready to go and they just threw them in the trash. We have to start over. Right now we don’t know which direction it’s going to go in.”

Are we sure that Brooklyn Nine-Nine is going to figure it out? More than likely, given that this show does have the reputation of tackling topical issues including corruption within the police force. The writers here are experienced, and while it may be inconvenient or cause them delays to change things up in the script, it is absolutely in the best interest of everyone involved to take their time.

