Animal Kingdom season 5: Why is there no premiere date estimate?







We know that we’re in the middle of waiting for Animal Kingdom season 5, and there’s no real insight as to when the premiere date will be. As a matter of fact, the only thing that TNT has handed down is that the season is coming “soon.”

Of course, you gotta remember that “soon” is a very relative term. It could apply to the fall, or it could apply to early 2021. A lot of it is going to depend on when production is able to restart.

For those wondering, it is that big question mark that is probably making it hard for TNT to announce anything more. Because there is no real way of knowing when Animal Kingdom is going to be back in production for sure, the network doesn’t want to make a promise they can’t keep. They know how much fans love this show and because of that, they don’t want to do anything that gives viewers out there false hope.

Once they feel confident they can hand down more information, TNT more than likely will. Animal Kingdom is one of their more established hits, and even though they did kill off an iconic character last season in Smurf, we do think that there will still be a lot of people out there eager to watch it and check it out. There are questions, after all, as to how this family will operate now and where in the world the story is going to go. Is someone else going to die? We’re admittedly very curious about that already…

What do you want to see when it comes to Animal Kingdom season 5?

