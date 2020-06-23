Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: Finale promo + season 2 debate







The Penny Dreadful: City of Angels finale is coming on Showtime Sunday, and it is fair already to wonder plenty of things. What’s one of the biggest? It’s as simple as how in the world we are going to see everything wrapped up in time.

At the moment, the big stories taking place on the series are plentiful. There are potential riots on the horizon, tough relationship decisions, and also the possibility of death — a lot of death. Without things being rushed, how do you tie together so many loose ends?

Of course, maybe the answer here is that you don’t. Maybe you intentionally let some things linger for a potential season 2, even if there is no way of knowing whether or not one is really going to happen. Showtime hasn’t commented on the future, other than of course noting that the upcoming finale is going to be the season finale. That’s enough to offer some hope, but it’s also heartening to know that there are so many people speaking out already and demanding more episodes. Hopefully, this is a trend that ends up continuing.

Want a few more details now? Then be sure to check out a new Penny Dreadful: City of Angels finale synopsis below:

Peter Craft (Rory Kinnear), Elsa and the boys are trapped amidst a riot. Townsend (Michael Gladis) celebrates the rise of his political fortunes. Tiago and Molly (Kerry Bishé) face reality about their relationship. Lewis and Tiago rush to protect Brian (Kyle McArthur). The Vegas celebrate the Day of the Dead.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

What do you want to see when it comes to the Penny Dreadful: City of Angels finale?

Do you also think that we’re going to have a great chance for a season 2 renewal? Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around if you’ve got an interest in even more scoop on the series. (Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







