Greenleaf season 5 spoilers: Oprah Winfrey will return before finale







There’s no more reason to wonder about whether or not Oprah Winfrey will be back for Greenleaf season 5. The entertainment mogul has at least one more appearance coming as Mavis before the final curtain drops on the series.

Until now, most of the details about a potential Oprah return have been under a heavy veil of secrecy. However, in a new feature at the Atlanta Journal Constitution, show creator Craig Wright confirms that you will see Winfrey’s Mavis back close to the end of the series — we know that she’s important to the family history, and she also may be important to where Bishop and Lady May are at this point in the story, as well:

“Mavis is a truth teller … And just as in a Greek tragedy, the tragedy can’t end until the chorus comes back on stage. I would say the ‘Greenleaf” saga could never end without Mavis making a reappearance.”

The final season of Greenleaf is set to focus on a very small period of time and within each episode, you’ll see movement towards some sort of closure for some of these characters. The future for Cavalry as a church is in jeopardy, and there is no guarantee that Bishop is going to be able to get it back and have it be anywhere near close to what it once was. He may have to strongly consider starting anew, and that idea of renewal could be critical for much of the family.

