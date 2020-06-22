The Bachelor revisits Ben Higgins’ season: Lauren, JoJo, & updates galore







Tonight on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!, ABC is taking a look back at Ben Higgins’ time on the show. It’s one of the more popular seasons in between the cast and Ben’s own popularity as a lead. It also tried for whatever reason to sell us that him being in love with multiple women was somehow shocking below.

Below, you can check out some of the things that we believe are the most notable about this season entering tonight. To go along with that, check out our video below for some thoughts on Matt James being the next lead! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then keep coming back — we’ll have more coverage leading up to Clare’s season that you don’t want to miss.

The era of notable returnee contestants – Ben’s cast is probably stacked with almost more notable Bachelor alum than any other season, at least in terms of people who have been on more than one season. Amanda Stanton has made multiple appearances, the twins Emily and Haley Ferguson had their own spin-off show, and Jubilee, Lace, and Caila all made appearances elsewhere. This is the time when contestants really were looking at semi-permanent stints on some of these shows.

The return of Becca Tilley – Becca came back on this season after being on Chris Soules’ previously, and ended up making it very far! There was a movement at the time to make her the next Bachelorette, but it just didn’t happen.

Is Olivia really a villain? – Based on a lot of what we’ve heard post-show, it feels a lot like what she suffered from the most was a case of bad editing and then also being in an environment that just didn’t mesh for her. She’s gone on to have a notable podcast and seems to have zero interest in ever coming back.

JoJo Fletcher’s introduction – JoJo ends up becoming The Bachelorette after this season, and we think that her journey is one of the more successful ones given that she and Jordan Rodgers are still together. Yet, it’s also arguably one of the most predictable.

Where are Ben and Lauren now? – Both parties have moved on, but not with each other. Ben is now engaged to Jessica Clarke, while Lauren is now married to country singer Chris Lane. The two made a brief appearance on The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart earlier this year.

