Lucifer season 5 premiere date official at Netflix — finally!







The folks over at Netflix definitely made you wait a long time for it, but it’s finally official: We know the Lucifer season 5 premiere date.

Today, the streaming service confirmed that come Friday, August 21, you will have a chance to see the first eight episodes of the upcoming season. Why the long wait? If we had to garner a guess here, it would be tied to the streaming service wanting to stretch out some of their premieres for as long as possible. They recognize that at this point, it’s been roughly three months since production of most scripted shows stopped. Because of that, there will be a limitation to the number of shows they can premiere soon.

As for what’s going to be coming on the first half of the season, we imagine that a lot of it is going to revolve around the aftermath of what happened with Lucifer Morningstar going to Hell. That’s something that we’re going to see play out early, as we will learn whether or not the character can get back to Los Angeles — and to Chloe. We’re crossing our fingers already that there is a chance to see these two together as a romantic item during the season — haven’t we waited long enough for it.

There is no premiere date as of yet for the second half of season 5 and if we were to guess, we’d say that there will probably not be one for a good while. What gives with that? It’s tied mostly to the fact that season 5 isn’t done filming as of yet. There is also a season 6 that is likely going to happen, but that has not been officially renewed as of yet by Netflix.

